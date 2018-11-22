Clean up with this Roborock S5 robot vacuum Black Friday deal

Vacuuming your house yourself is dull; that’s what robot vacuum cleaners, such as the excellent Roborock S5 were built for. Now, if you choose the black or rose gold models, you can get the cleaner for just £399.99 – given the quality, that’s a great price.
We’ve just reviewed the Roborock S5 and praised it for its high-quality cleaning and excellent navigation. We went as far as saying that this vacuum cleaner performs better than many more expensive models.
As well as vacuuming, the Roborock S5 can also mop when you attach the water reservoir and microfibre cloth. Results aren’t as good as from the vacuum, but for cleaning up the occasional mess, it’s a great option to have.
Originally on sale for £499, the black and rose gold versions have been reduced to £399.99; the white version is £50. At these prices you get impressive cleaning performance at budget prices.
