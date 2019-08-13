Clean up on this Phenomenal Shark Vacuum Cleaner Deal

You can now save a whopping £98 in this squeaky-clean offer on the Shark NV601UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner.

Buy: Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Brush for £171.99 (down from £269.99)

Including Lift-Away and Pet Power Brush functionality, the corded Shark Vacuum Cleaner is a fantastic investment for a cleaner household. Achieve a spotless home and, at this price, it needn’t be a chore.

Best Shark Vacuum Cleaner Deal Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV601UKT] Pet Hair, Lift-Away, Powerful, Red A versatile vacuum cleaner that still has all the reliability of a corded model, benefit from its Lift-Away functionality, allowing it to transform into a portable vacuum, as well as a pet hair brush included.

Usually retailing at £269.99, the price on the Shark vacuum NV601UKT model has nearly slashed by a full £100. With a £98 saving up for grabs, purchase this powerful vacuum for £171.99 in Amazon’s deal of the day. That’s right, you can only clean up on this fantastic deal before it ends at midnight tonight, so be quick and get to work.

For those not ready to let go of the corded vacuum, this Shark vacuum cleaner is ideal. Never run out of power with the reliability of hooking up to the mains and still gain some of the flexibility and freedom found in a cordless model with its Lift-Away functionality. Able to chop and change between modes, the Shark NV601UKT can transition from upright vacuum to handheld for trickier areas like the stairs and vacuuming furniture.

With a pet hair brush included in this bundle, the Pet Power Brush effortlessly works to pick up pet hair from the depths of your carpets and cushions, making this the one to choose for pet owners. Really, this Shark upright vacuum cleaner goes above and beyond as a corded model, with a hose that extends 2.15-metres for hard to reach areas like curtain rails.

It works seamlessly across all floor types, whether carpeted or hard flooring with its powerful suction meaning no dust will get left behind. Designed with swivel steering and 8-metres of wire, too, get to all those nooks and crannies and rest assured your home will be impeccably clean in no time.

Swoop in on an amazing 36% reduction and get the Shark NV601UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner before it goes back to its original price at midnight tonight.

