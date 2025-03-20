Claude AI adds real-time web search to aid fight with Gemini and ChatGPT

The Claude AI chatbot has received a major update and it’s great news for those concerned about the accuracy of information surfaced by the large language model.

The privacy-aware large language model from Anthropic is one of the most popular alternatives to ChatGPT and Gemini, and has now integrated web search into its answers. That means you’ll get more real-time information and more accurate, cited responses from credible sources on the web.

The functionality finally enables Claude to match the functionality of its key rivals in the sector, with Gemini integrating Google search and Copilot offering information from Bing. ChatGPT integrated a web search mode last October.

“When Claude incorporates information from the web into its responses, it provides direct citations so you can easily fact check sources,” Anthropic says in a blog post today.

“Instead of finding search results yourself, Claude processes and delivers relevant sources in a conversational format. This enhancement expands Claude’s extensive knowledge base with real-time insights, providing answers based on more current information.”

It’s not clear whether Claude is leveraging an existing search provider – like Google or Bing – or whether the LLM is doing the leg work itself. We have asked the company that question.

Right now the functionality is limited to the Claude 3.7 Sonnet model and, when enabled, will use web search to enlighten answers when called for. Right now Claude 3.7 is only available for users of the Pro tier that costs $20 a month.