Claude AI adds real-time web search to aid fight with Gemini and ChatGPT

The Claude AI chatbot has received a major update and it’s great news for those concerned about the accuracy of information surfaced by the large language model.

The privacy-aware large language model from Anthropic is one of the most popular alternatives to ChatGPT and Gemini, and has now integrated web search into its answers. That means you’ll get more real-time information and more accurate, cited responses from credible sources on the web.

The functionality finally enables Claude to match the functionality of its key rivals in the sector, with Gemini integrating Google search and Copilot offering information from Bing. ChatGPT integrated a web search mode last October.

“When Claude incorporates information from the web into its responses, it provides direct citations so you can easily fact check sources,” Anthropic says in a blog post today.

“Instead of finding search results yourself, Claude processes and delivers relevant sources in a conversational format. This enhancement expands Claude’s extensive knowledge base with real-time insights, providing answers based on more current information.”

It’s not clear whether Claude is leveraging an existing search provider – like Google or Bing – or whether the LLM is doing the leg work itself. We have asked the company that question.

Right now the functionality is limited to the Claude 3.7 Sonnet model and, when enabled, will use web search to enlighten answers when called for. Right now Claude 3.7 is only available for users of the Pro tier that costs $20 a month.

Another reason to choose Claude?

Claude is preferred by lots of users because of the company’s tighter privacy policy than rivals. It promises never to use your inputs and outputs to train its AI models. Now the results have a better shot of matching the accuracy of rivals that use cited information from the web.

Do us a favour and actually click some of those links once in a while, eh? Otherwise we get no credit for the information the information we AI is spewing out that we toiled to bring you through reporting on, comparing, reviewing and analysing these technology products we all love so much.

Thanks in advance,
Every worried writer on earth.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

