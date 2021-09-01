Classic mobile game Crossy Road coming soon to Apple Arcade

One of the biggest mobile gaming hits of the past decade, Crossy Road, has been listed as ‘coming soon’ to Apple Arcade.

Having originally launched onto the App Store back in 2014, Hipster Whale’s free-to-play casual game has now been repurposed for Apple’s subscription gaming service.

Head over to the Arcade tab of the App Store, and you’ll find that Crossy Road+ is now prominently featured in the Coming Soon section, right alongside Lego Star Wars Battles. If you tap the ‘Get’ button, you’ll start an automatic download when the game releases, along with an accompanying notification as soon as the game becomes available.

It’s listed as coming to iPhone and iPad, with no word yet on an Apple TV release.

The original Crossy Road – which is still available to download from the App Store and the Google Play Store – borrowed its concept from the 1981 arcade game Frogger. As with Konami’s classic hopper, the idea is to guide your blocky creature across a series of increasingly busy roads.

However, developer Hipster Whale also implemented endless runner and gacha mechanics more suited to a modern mobile audience, with a constant stream of unlockable mascots to attain.

How this free-to-play time waster will gain value for a paying audience remains to be seen. The app blurb simply promises that Crossy Road+ has been “re-imagined for Apple Arcade”.

Hipster Whale is no stranger to Apple’s premium service, however, having already released the Crossy Road Castle co-op game as an Apple Arcade exclusive.