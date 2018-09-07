Civilization 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

Firaxis Games has confirmed that Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch in November 2018.
Currently available for PC, Mac and Linux, Civilization 6 was widely regarded as one of the finest strategy games to emerge in 2016.
And now, it’s coming to Nintendo’s hybrid console on November 16 with a fully-fledged port complete with all the latest content and refinements.
It will also include four pieces of additional content which will add new scenarios and civilizations to the existing experience:
- Vikings Scenario Pack
- Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack
- Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack
- Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack
You can find a full list of the upcoming port’s features on the official website, although it seems to be an accomplished port set to match the PC release.
We rewarded Civilization 6 with a well deserved 9/10 in our review, praising the advancements it made to the established formula while simultaneously making things more accessible:
“Civilization 6 gives the series’ 20-year Anniversary the hurrah it deserves. It’s a game that celebrates the genre while fundamentally improving it, and it comes in a package that is simultaneously attractive for newcomers while being exciting for veterans.”
