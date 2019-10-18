Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to watch City vs Palace this Saturday

A wounded animal, Manchester City make their way to Crystal Palace this Saturday after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Wolves last time out. Here’s how you can find a City vs Palace live stream.

Palace are only two points behind the champions, City, who are looking less and less likely to defend their title. Liverpool have stayed consistent and manufactured an eight-point gap between the two teams at the top of the table. It’s early enough in the season for City to set things right, but they will have to be consistent from here on.

If Palace can take three points they will, remarkably, move ahead of City. That would be a real coup for Hodgson’s Palace.

As a result, a win is hugely important to both teams. Here’s how you can watch the game.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream: City vs Palace kick off time

The game will kick off at 5.30PM, as the Premier League’s late kick off on Saturday. It’s hosted by Palace at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream: City vs Palace TV channel

Sky have the rights to the game and it will be available, for Sky customers, on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Non-Sky customers can buy a NowTV day pass to access a City vs Palace live stream, this is detailed below.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to find City vs Palace live stream online

NowTV stream all of Sky Sports’ Premier League games, so you can get them on your devices on the go even if you’re not a Sky customer.

They’re currently running an offer on a month Sky Sports pass, via NowTV, which costs £20 instead of the usual £33.99.

If you are a Sky Sports customer, download the Sky Go app for streaming to make the most of your subscription.

Worried you won’t be able to access these streaming options? Consider a VPN.

A VPN can help you to stream content even if you’re not in a region where the content is meant to be available. Our guide to the best VPNs is below…

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream: City vs Palace match preview

When you’ve found your City vs Palace live stream, you’ll be wondering who’s going to win. Well, there’s a lot on the line for both sides but every pundit the BBC asked predicted a win for Manchester City. The pressure is on for the champions and Pep Guardiola’s teams do have an amazing knack for dealing with pressure, as history has taught us.

Tricky Palace winger, Wilfred Zaha, will have other designs, especially given the recent disorganisation in City’s backline. Will the ex-Manchester United winger be able to take advantage?

Palace posed problems for City’s cross-town rivals not too long ago. They defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford back in August, with Jordan Ayew capitalising on a Victor Lindelof error to score after half an hour. Patrick van Aanholt solidified the victory when he slotted home at the near post after 93 minutes.

They have form for an upset then, but United haven’t exactly been hard to upset of late and City will see John Stones return to the match day lineup. This may remedy some of their defensive woes.

Palace scored 2 in both of their previous 2 games, beating West Ham 2-1 and Premier League new boys Norwich, 2-0. It’s a big ask for them to continue that winning streak against City, but they may at least be able to capitalise of City’s recent defensive frailties, score, and make a game of it.

Ultimately, expect a City win and a good fight from Palace. A 2-1, or 3-1 win for Pep’s men wouldn’t be a surprise.

