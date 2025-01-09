Take an ECG from your finger with the new Circular Ring 2

The Circular Ring 2 has been unveiled at CES 2025 and aims to fix the mistakes of its three-star predecessor.

While the Circular Ring Slim does offer a good amount of the health monitoring smarts compared to those found in its competitors, it let itself down with an unattractive ring design that’s prone to scratches, a clustered app and lack of in-depth exercise tracking features.

The Circular Ring 2 hopes to rectify this and now boasts a scratch resistant coating and is made from titanium, rather than an aluminium and carbon fibre mix, so it should be more comfortable and durable to wear on a daily basis, and it now comes in a choice of four colours: gold, silver, black and rose gold.

Circular Ring 2. Image Credit: Circular

One of the most exciting upgrades found in the Circular Ring 2 is the inclusion of Atrial Fibrillation (afib) detection, which is also FDA-cleared, powered by built-in ECG sensor.

Another update is not just a first for Circular but also a first for the smart ring industry as a whole. To find your smart ring size previously, you would have been sent a sizing kit prior to receiving your ring, which is not only a waste of time but also a waste of resources too.

Instead, Circular will introduce a digital sizing kit which uses your smartphone and AI to accurately measure your fingers next to a known item. How accurate this is remains to be seen, however if it does work then it’ll be a great way to get up and running with the device faster than before.

Circular also claims the Ring 2 will provide eight days of battery life between charges, which is an impressive claim that we’d be interested to verify ourselves.

Circular will launch a crowdfunding campaign in January with the Ring 2 set to launch in the following months, although an exact date is yet to be provided. While we don’t currently have UK pricing, it will launch at $380 in the US.

Not convinced by Circular’s redemption attempt? Perhaps Ultrahuman’s Rare smart ring, which was also announced at this year’s CES, might be a more tempting albeit pricier choice.