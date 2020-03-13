The Dyson 360 Heurist robot vacuum cleaner has just launched in the UK. It costs £799.99 − just as the Dyson 360 Eye did when it came out in 2016 − which makes it significantly more expensive than most other robot vacs on the market. According to Dyson’s design lead, aside from the bells and whistles of the Heurist’s new navigation and mapping system, one of the main things sets it apart from the competition is that it’s designed to clean more than just the floor.

“Filtration, the ability to separate the dust from the air, is incredibly important to us. We are entering a marketplace, with robot vacuum cleaners, where this doesn’t seem as important to our competitors,” John Ord told Trusted Reviews ahead of the Heurist’s launch.

“They are not really taking the dirt out of the air in the way that they should do … it’s important to us that we don’t let dust out of the back of the vacuum.”

One of the Heurist’s key features is its brush bar, which spans the full width of the machine. Many other robot vacuum cleaners instead rely on a pair of spinning side-sweepers instead.

“[With the Heurist] it’s not just that there is no dust on the floor, there’s no dust on any of the furniture either. So clearly my robot is cleaning my environment, and not just the floor,” Ord continued.

“We’ve found that with some of our competitors that have side-sweepers. We intentionally haven’t gone down that route, because we find that they tend to kick up the dust more than they sweep it into the right place. They’re quite good with large debris, they’ll tend to pull some types of debris into the path of the jaws, but they tend to chuck dust up in the air.

“We don’t do that. We’ve put a lot of effort into trying to get a full-width brush bar rather than having a small brush bar and side-sweepers. We think this is much more honest.”

In other words, Dyson considers the Heurist to be a primary vacuum cleaner, and doesn’t think the same of some of the alternatives on the market.

The Heurist also uses a filtration system that Dyson calls Radial Root Cyclone technology. According to the firm, it can capture allergens and particles as small as 0.3 microns. Ord says it’s the same as the filtration system inside the 360 Eye, because it quite simply didn’t need upgrading.

“I’ve done a bit of an exercise where I’ve stripped all of the filtration components out of our robot to try to get close to our competitors, and I would save 30% of our energy in order to get the same filtration as some of our competitors,” Ord said.

“Strip another robot vacuum and you’ll quite quickly see how seriously we take filtration.”

Since the 360 Eye’s release, Dyson says it has seen more robot vacuums from its competitors, such as the Neato Botvac D6 Connected, embrace a wide brush bar, and it believes that this will become a more and more common feature.

“A lot of other robot vacuums now are going for a D-shape where they can have a full-wide brush bar in the front,” Ord said.

“They’re picking up on the fact that we’ve created a message, which is that cleaning is important. Chucking dust in the air and redistributing dust is not a good thing. And as a result, our owners are requesting that, not just from our vacuum but from all of our competitors as well. And the market is moving in the right direction.”

