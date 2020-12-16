Chromecast for Google TV is getting a major boost for Apple fans

It’s been a hell of a day for Google and Apple synergy. First Google Stadia arrived on iOS devices and now Google has announced the Apple TV app is on the way to its smart TV platforms.

In a blog post today, Google announced the Chromecast With Google TV device will receive the Apple TV app – and by extension the Apple TV Plus service – early next year.

As well as the Chomecast With Google TV addition, Google says devices running Android TV will also receive Apple TV in the future.

In a move that’s beneficial to both parties, those in the Google TV ecosystem will now be able to access Apple TV Plus originals like the brilliant Ted Lasso, and the award-winning series The Morning Show.

Once subscribed users will be able to see Apple Originals in the personalised recommendations and universal search results. Any subscriptions you have through Apple TV Channels will also be available on the Chromecast with Google TV.

If you have a library of movies and TV shows previously purchased through the Apple TV, they’ll surface when you log in via your Apple TV.

Google TV with Chromecast is a leap forward for Google’s streaming hardware. It has its own remote for the first time and a brand new interface that doesn’t require streaming directly from a mobile device.

In our review, we rewarded the release with a 4.5/5-star score, with Trusted Reviews Editor Alastair Stevenson praising the 40K/60fps streaming, HDR/Dolby Vision support and useful Google Assistant integration. He said the device “matches, if not beats” the Fire TV and Roku rivals. With Apple TV, it’s a much more complete proposition.

Today’s move comes shortly after Google brought Apple Music to its smart speakers and displays, in a sign of just how committed Google is of ensuring the most services are available on its hardware, even if they’re managed by rival companies.