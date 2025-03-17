Google’s latest fix gets all Chromecast users back on track

Google has rolled out a fix for the widespread Chromecast outage, especially for users who factory reset their casting device in an effort to resolve the issue.

The update arrives to remedy issues with the Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio streaming pucks for those who’d taken affirmative action during the outage.

Fitbit Charge 6 price crash Looking to make a change for the better and re-establish your fitness goals? The Fitbit Charge 6 is the perfect inexpensive fitness tracker to get you started, and it’s now even cheaper thanks to this Amazon price cut. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now just £118.99 View Deal

While Google’s original fix arrived before the weekend and resolved many users’ issues, this new update should account for the rest of the Chromecast crew’s woes.

Today, the company said the update to the Google Home app will iron things out. Unfortuntely, it might take a couple of days for it to show up for everyone. We’re not sure why that’s the case, considering Chromecast owners are dealing with bricked devices here.

Google told users via email: “For users who have performed a factory reset, you will need to update your Google Home app to the latest version (3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS) to set up your Chromecast (2nd gen) or Chromecast Audio device again. The app roll out is beginning today and may take up to a few days to roll out to everyone.”

In Google’s defence, it had warned users not to factory reset their devices, but the message may not have gotten through. Before the weekend, Google said: “We have started to roll out a fix for the problem with Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices, which will be completed over the next few days. Your device must be connected to receive the update.

“If you performed a factory reset during initial troubleshooting, you may still be experiencing an issue where you cannot re-setup your device. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please continue to check the Community page here for updates and next steps.”