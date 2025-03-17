:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Google’s latest fix gets all Chromecast users back on track

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has rolled out a fix for the widespread Chromecast outage, especially for users who factory reset their casting device in an effort to resolve the issue.

The update arrives to remedy issues with the Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio streaming pucks for those who’d taken affirmative action during the outage.

While Google’s original fix arrived before the weekend and resolved many users’ issues, this new update should account for the rest of the Chromecast crew’s woes.

Today, the company said the update to the Google Home app will iron things out. Unfortuntely, it might take a couple of days for it to show up for everyone. We’re not sure why that’s the case, considering Chromecast owners are dealing with bricked devices here.

Google told users via email: “For users who have performed a factory reset, you will need to update your Google Home app to the latest version (3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS) to set up your Chromecast (2nd gen) or Chromecast Audio device again. The app roll out is beginning today and may take up to a few days to roll out to everyone.”

In Google’s defence, it had warned users not to factory reset their devices, but the message may not have gotten through. Before the weekend, Google said: “We have started to roll out a fix for the problem with Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices, which will be completed over the next few days. Your device must be connected to receive the update.

“If you performed a factory reset during initial troubleshooting, you may still be experiencing an issue where you cannot re-setup your device. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please continue to check the Community page here for updates and next steps.”

Long live Chromecast!

Until this happened I wasn’t really aware of just how many people were still using their Chromecast devices to smarten up things like speakers and displays. The Chromecast Audio is ten years old for instance. Google never replaced it with a second generation. Kudos to Google for maintaining support for its cheerful little audio age that brought modern day casting tech to people’s beloved older speakers.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

