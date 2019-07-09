Chromecast Deal: Stream Netflix and more to your TV for just £20

Google’s Chomecast is a slick gadget that you can plug into a HD port on your TV or monitor, allowing you to stream Netflix, Youtube and a host of other streaming sites while also letting you mirror your phone or even a Google Chrome tab to your TV with just a few taps on your phone.

Sounds cool, right? It’s the perfect upgrade for a techy household, but you can also use it to boost the capabilities of a TV, letting it pretend to be a smart TV, in addition to letting you control it with your phone.

Google Chromecast deal Chromecast - Third Generation, Charcoal Get a Chromecase for just £20, and turn any TV into a content-streaming machine

Currys are currently selling off a third-generation Google Chromecast for just £20, saving you £10 and also letting you control it hands-free due to some nifty Google Home integration.

If you’ve never had a smart TV before, getting a Chromecast to stream Netflix and Youtube to your TV is a revelation,letting you check out shows like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and Jessica Jones while chilling on your sofa. The same is true for the 5 hour long Vine compilations you keep watching, or that meme video of the toddler with a knife upsetting his mother.

It’s a big quality of life upgrade and for £20, the price of a takeout or a very cheap London round of drinks, you can catapult yourself into the future. It’s worth it, most of the best TV shows being made right now are for streaming services, so it’s time to get involved.

