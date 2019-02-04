Google opens up Instant Tethering to more Chromebooks and Android phones

Although there have been massive advances in the availability of Wi-Fi wherever we roam, there are still times when we must rely on our mobile devices to give our Wi-Fi-only laptops a leg-up.

So, it’s with great pleasure we bring you news that Google is expanding its Instant Tethering between Chromebooks and Android smartphones. This offers-up the phone’s mobile connection as an alternative when no other connection is available.

A simple notification will pop-up on the Chrome OS device in question, upon which users can click “Connect”. This feature can be ideal if you’re working outdoors, away from widely available Wi-Fi networks.

Until recently, Google had limited the feature to connectively between Google-branded Pixel or Nexus smartphones and the Pixelbooks and Pixel Slate Chrome OS gadgets.

Now an additional fifteen Chromebooks will have access to the feature, provided they’re accompanied by one of the additional 31 Android phone models. In a blog post, Google says this is just the beginning, with the Instant Tethering features coming to “even more” Chromebooks and Android phones during 2019.

The full list of compatible Android phones is now as follows: HTC U11, U11+, HTC U12+,Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, LG G7 ThinQ, LG V30, V30+, V30S ThinQ, V30S+ ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, Motorola Moto Z, Motorola Moto Z2 Force, Motorola Z3, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, OnePlus 5, 5T, OnePlus 6, 6T, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+

The newly compatible Chrome OS devices are: Acer Chromebook 13, Acer Chromebook 14, Acer Chromebook 15, Acer Chromebook R11, Acer Chromebook Spin 13, ASUS Chromebook C423, ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14, HP Chromebook 11 G5, HP Chromebook x2, HP Chromebook x360, Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630, Samsung Chromebook 3, Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE

Naturally, Android phone owners will need mobile tethering to be enabled as part of their data plan. Those with compatible devices will need to ensure that they have Bluetooth turned on, and that Google Play Services notifications are enabled.

Is the addition of Android Instant Tethering going to change your relationship between your Android phone and Chromebook? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.