Chrome vs Firefox just got turned on its head by this Black Friday update

Chrome vs Firefox is the ultimate browser showdown and generally too close to call, but when it comes to helping you find the best Black Friday deals, Firefox may have just jumped ahead of its bitter rival.

They’re two of the very best web browsers around, but with the sales event of the year looming large this week, Firefox could have scored a big win over Chrome in the eyes of shoppers with its announcement of a new price tracking extension.

The built-in extension has been dubbed Price Wise and it’s currently an experimental tool, meaning it’s not available to everyone – or available everywhere, for that matter.

At present, you have to download the beta extension from Mozilla’s Test Pilot site, but note that only a handful of US retailers are currently integrated into the project: based on user data, Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, Walmart and Home Depot are included in the initial deployment.

In other words, US readers hunting for Walmart Black Friday deals or Best Buy Black Friday deals are in luck – but the rest of us will have to be content simply toying with the new extension as a taste of what might be to come.

“With Firefox Price Wise, you can add products to your Price Watcher list and get a desktop notification automatically every time the price drops. Users can even click through directly from their list to purchase as soon as the price changes, making online shopping more affordable and efficient,” Mozilla said in a blog post announcing Price Wise.

That’s not to say that Chrome doesn’t offer similar functionality. It might not offer a native price tracking extension, but as we point out in our guide to Black Friday shopping tips, there are some great third-party options like Keepa for Chrome.

Still, having a price tracking extension baked into your browser is better still, and we have to hope that this Firefox experiment rolls out in full with a future release.

Related: Amazon UK Black Friday deals

What’s your favourite price tracker? Let us know @TrustedReviews.