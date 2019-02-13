Google releases new Chrome themes, including an unofficial Dark Mode

Google has just released a batch of new official Google Chrome themes, including an unofficial Dark Mode.

‘Just Black’ is undoubtedly the poster child of the group. It’s sort of like a Dark Mode for the web browser, and turns the majority of the user interface black, the exceptions being the omnibar and the settings menu.

As one astute user has pointed out, the Just Black theme makes all Chrome windows and tabs look like Incognito Mode tabs and windows.

If Just Black isn’t for you, there are plenty of other options. Here they are, along with their tongue in cheek descriptions:

Just Black: when you’re feeling extra moody

Slate is cool and composed

Oceanic: as deep and mysterious as the sea

Ultra Violet: Inspiring creativity, compassion, and ultralight beams

Classic Blue: understated and calming

Vivacious and fruity, Banana adds sunshine to your day

Black & White: a timeless combination

Honeysuckle: Evoking warm summer days and sweet botanical fragrances

Rose: A blush of colour for your browser

Serenity

Sea Foam: You can almost smell the ocean

Marsala: warm and sweet, like a summer in Italy

High Contrast Colorful: The brightest of the bright. The darkest of the dark.

Pretty in Pink: Love pink? This theme’s for you.

All of the Chrome themes are free to download, and you try them out here.

What’s your favourite Chrome theme? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.