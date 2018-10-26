The Pixel Slate’s fancy new touchscreen UI is coming to all Chrome OS users

The redesigned, touch-centric Chrome OS interface announced alongside the new Pixel Slate will not be exclusive to the Made by Google tablet.

The latest Chrome OS update (version 70), brings the update to all touchscreen laptops and tablets running the lightweight, web-centric operating system.

During the hardware launch earlier this month, Google previewed the updated UI, showcasing the new app shelf, contextualised menus as well as a new control panel offering access to quick settings and a launcher that shows recently-accessed websites.

The update, which will roll out over the next few days, also provides access to a new notifications feed, as well as keyboard styled after the popular Gboard (via Engadget).

It was initially thought this operating system change might be an exclusive selling point for the new Pixel Slate tablet, but everyone with a touchscreen on their Chrome OS device is now going to be able to join in with the fun.

The £549 Pixel Slate is Google’s answer to the Microsoft Surface Pro range as well as Apple’s iPad Pro. It is sold separately as a tablet, but has a clip on keyboard that helps it double up as a hybrid laptop device.

In his opening impressions of the Pixel Slate, Trusted Reviews reviews editor Alastair Stevenson praised the Slate’s design and keyboard cover.

He wrote: “The Pixel Slate is a beautiful looking Chrome OS convertible that has the chops to be a fantastic travel companion, student laptop replacement and mobile workstation for basic office busywork.

“It looks gorgeous and from what I’ve seen has one of the best keyboard covers available on a tablet. My only concern is that, like the Pixel Book before it, there won’t be enough apps to justify the top specced version’s price, which will put off power and creative users.”

