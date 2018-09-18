Chrome OS 69 adds Night Light and support for Linux apps

Google has announced a new version of the Chrome OS software for its range of Chromebook notebooks.

Chrome OS 69 is a significant update, headlined by a new Night Light mode designed to ensure device owners have to endure less of the ‘blue light’ that can be detrimental to restful sleep.

The feature has been available in beta for almost a year, so it’s great to see Google finally add it to a consumer build of the lightweight web-based operating system.

Google is also introducing a raft of Material Design updates for its suite of applications, including the Chrome web browser, which was recently updated to coincide with its 10th birthday. Chrome OS 69 also brings a fresh UI for the Files app offering access to Play files and Team Drives. Meanwhile, there’s faster access to the emoji keyboard.

Interestingly, Chrome OS now offers the ability to run Linux apps on supported devices. Those include Chromebooks from the likes of Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and Samsung, as well as Google’s own Pixelbook.

Google says the update will be rolling out to machines in the next several days. Chromebook users should see the update appear on their systems automatically and will be encouraged to restart to complete the process.

It’s also possible to manually check for updates when connected to Wi-Fi. Just click the account photo > Settings > Menu > About Chrome OS. Here you’ll see which version of Chrome OS the Chromebook is running and the ability to Check for Updates. If one is ready it’ll begin downloading automatically.

