Chrome gets a Search sidebar to banish the back button

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest of the Google Chrome browser features a new Sidebar that enables users to recall the search results page, rather than hitting the back button.

The “open search in side panel” button within the URL bar will make it easy to compare search results without leaving the open tab.

Users will be able to click each of the results and they will load within the main portion of the page, while the side panel remains visible. In a blog post, Google explains how the feature works:

  • Enter your search into the address bar and click on a result.
  • In the address bar, click Open search in side panel.
  • Your search results will open in the side panel. Click on a result and the page will open in your current tab so you can easily compare pages and results.

Previously, users have had to go back and forth between search results pages and the sites themselves, or open the preferred result in a new tab in order to preserve the original results. This makes things much easier.

The feature began testing earlier this year, but is now rolling out within the latest version of the Google Chrome browser. Elsewhere, Google is now bringing its price tracking tool to desktop versions of the browser, following its launch for mobile devices (via The Verge). Google says:

  1. Go to an online store and find a product you want to track.
  2. Click Track price in the address bar.
  3. Click Track price to start tracking the item. Price drop emails will go to the Google Account you’re signed into.
  4. To stop tracking a product, click Tracking price in the address bar, then Untrack.
  5. This feature is available when you’re signed in.

Is Google Chrome still your browser of choice or have you switched to Edge, Safari, or Firefox, or even one of the privacy focused options from the likes of DuckDuckGo? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

