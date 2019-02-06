Chrome feels the need, the need for speed, with this experimental new feature

Google Chrome’s newest feature could move your life into the fast lane, at least whenever you’re surfing the web.

Chrome’s newest addition, dubbed ‘Never-Slow Mode’ is aiming to give users a quicker browsing experience by hacking away at heavy web pages

The name isn’t yet set in stone, but is the name of the feature for its work-in-progress commit for Chromium, the open-source project that underpins Chrome. Essentially, it tightens up on per-interaction budgets to keep thinks kicking along at a decent speed.

While there isn’t a design document available for public consumption just yet we’ve had some clarity from Alex Russell, a chrome developer that owns the feature’s implementation.

“Currently blocks large scripts, sets budgets for certain resource types (script, font, css, images), turns off document.write(), clobbers sync XHR, enables client-hints pervasively, and buffers resources without ‘Content-Length’ set,” wrote Russell to explain the change. “Budgets are reset on interaction (click/tap/scroll). Long script tasks (> 200ms) pause all page execution until next interaction.”

It’s warned that at the prototype stage, this could silently break content on some of your favourite sites, which could do more harm than good to people wanting a fast, hassle-free internet experience.

You can see the commit here, although there’s not a great deal of detail just yet. We’ll see more on the feature in the near future, but at the moment the feature is flagged behind an experimental flag, so if you want it you’re going to have to have a dig.