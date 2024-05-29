Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Chrome Custom Tabs gives mobile multitasking a big boost

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced a new Chrome browser feature, that places web tabs in a floating picture-in-picture window that’ll remain in situ when browsing other apps.

Google says the new feature enables users to “effortlessly transition between native app and web content”. The firm says says users will be able to access a new down arrow from a web tab, which will minimise the window and place it in a floating tab.

That’ll enable users to interact with another native app, such as Gmail, before quickly restoring the tab by tapping the floating window. Google says it’ll be great for multitasking across surfaces without constantly switching between apps.

The change is largely geared towards developers who can integrate the Chrome browser experience within their apps. So, for example, is an app needs to send you out to a web page to complete an order, sign up for an account or reset a password, for instance.

In the blog post today, Google says Chrome version M124 will feature the rollout.

“In the latest release of Chrome, we’re introducing Minimized Custom Tabs, a feature that allows users to effortlessly transition between native app and web content,” the company says.

“With a simple tap on the down button in the Chrome Custom Tabs toolbar, users can minimize a Custom Tab into a compact, floating picture-in-picture window. This seamless integration enables multi-tasking across surfaces, enhancing the in-app web browsing experience. By tapping on the floating window, users can easily maximize the tab, restoring it to its original size.”

The company adds: “Please note that this is a change in Chrome, and we hope other browsers will adopt similar functionality.”

