Chrome-based Microsoft Edge warns users not to download Google Chrome

When Microsoft built its revamped Edge browser on the same Chromium technology that powers Google Chrome itself, it seemed a new era of collaboration between the tech giants was upon us.

However, Microsoft’s tossed a grenade into the browser battle royale by actively trying to dissuade people from downloading Chrome as they attempt to do so. The cheek!

Edge users have started to see a notification in the toolbar that appears when they browser to the Google Chrome homepage.

The pop-up says: “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft” and includes an invitation to “browse securely now.”

Image credit: Windows Central

That button, first spotted by Windows Central, links to a product page explaining all the ways Edge protects users’ privacy, security and a host more features.

Considering owners of new Windows PCs or laptops may indeed browse to the Chrome homepage via Edge as they install familiar apps on their new machines, it’s likely that quite a few users will see it.

While tech companies extolling the virtues of their own products at the expense of rivals is nothing new, it’s rare to see shots taken in these circumstances, where Edge is based upon technology created by Google.

The report comes after Microsoft came in for criticism over a new Edge feature that adds a ‘buy now, pay later button’ by default. The service encourages users to pay for purchases using a short-term financing service called Zip and is now built into check out pages.

The feature hasn’t gone over well with Edge users, including noted Cybersecurity bod Kevin Beaumont, who said: “It’s deeply shocking this is built into the base Windows OS on billions of devices.”

What is it they say about people in glass houses again, Microsoft?