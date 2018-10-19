How to enable picture-in-picture video in Chrome 70 on desktop

Google Chrome 70 is now rolling out on desktop and, as well as a host of new security and privacy refinements, includes a new picture-in-picture mode for video playback.

The option, which will require the support of video player developers in order to become ubiquitous, enables Chrome users to continue browsing the web in other tabs, while the video pops out into a new, smaller window.

Users can enable the feature by right clicking on a compatible video window and clicking the “Picture in Picture” option. The video window will pop-out leaving users free to enjoy other tabs. The tab hosting the video will be identifiable among others thanks to a blue icon next to the name.

Here’s a video explainer from Google evangelist Francois Beaufort:

The feature has been available in the Android version of Chrome for a while now, and also in Google apps like YouTube, but this is the first time it’s been enabled by default in the Windows, Mac and Linux versions (via AndroidPolice).

Related: Best laptop 2018

Previously, the PiP feature had been available by enabling a flag in the Chrome 69 beta, but now it’s part of the stable release.

Elsewhere, the key new feature here is the ability to sign into Google affiliated services like Gmail, Calendar and YouTube without signing into the Chrome browser itself.

After updating to Chrome 70 , the Advanced Settings will show a toggle switch titled ‘Allow Chrome sign-in’. Turning this off will prevent you automatically logging into the Chrome browser whenever you just want to check your Gmail, for example.

This setting, which takes effect following a restart of the Chrome browser, can be handy if you don’t want your web activity to be associated with your Google account, for example.

Have you downloaded Chrome 70? What are your favourite features? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.