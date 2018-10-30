Christmas Gift Guide 2018: Gifts for geeks

What to do for that person whose taste are geared very specifically towards a niche range of interests? What to buy for the person whose passions do not quite align with yours?

If you are blessed and burdened with a friend or family who is somewhat geekier of culture than you, then we have your backs. Here is our pick of the gifts for the nerd in your life – whether your budget is the size of Yoda or the Death Star.

Gifts under £20 for geeks

As the Thirteenth Doctor gets of to a rip-roaring start, what better way to celebrate the great bastion of British geekdom than with a book of poetry. Written James Goss – who’s introduction to the world of Who started as a producer on official web animations, and illustrated by former show runner Russell T Davies, this book has the bonafides to satisfy the most pedantic of nerds.

Of all the Batmen the movies have thrown at us, who would’ve thought The Lego Batman would be the best? Ok, maybe not the best according to everyone, but it was incredibly good, and gets bonus points for bringing back the classic Joker ensemble of yore – complete with his trademark bright green hair and purple suit. This LEGO set sees Batman chase down his nemesis who escapes in style, using a bunch of balloons.

Sure, there are new games coming out every day, but sometimes it’s nice to take a break from breathtaking graphics and delve into treasures from the past. The Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle on Nintendo Switch brings several classic fighter games from the early 90s back into the limelight. It’s a set to warm the nostalgic cockles of any geek’s heart – with the one drawback being that it’s download only, so there’s nothing to wrap! Actually, maybe that’s a good thing…

Gifts under £50 for geeks

Another gaming classic resurrected for the Nintendo Switch, The World Ends With You: Final Remix sees the player explore the streets of Japan as a ghostly spectre that can read the thoughts of the living people they pass by. It’s a fun puzzler with a great cast of characters and well worth rediscovering, or enjoying for the first time.

The ruthless capitalism of Monopoly, the adventuring of Dungeons and Dragons, the intrigue of Cluedo – this board game scratches a lot of different itches. And while it’s reasonably simple to learn, it’s challenging to really master, so get ready to play it over and over again.

Read more about Lords of Waterdeep and our other favourite boardgames []

Co-operative boardgames are having something of a boom at the moment, with Pandemic and Forbidden Island spawning a seemingly endless array of spinoffs. But for lovers of old school horror and science fiction, this Lovecraftian saga may be the best of the bunch. Players must band together to prevent an Ancient One from awakening – and destroying the world.

Whether the geek in your life is in their infancy or fully grown, you can’t go wrong with a Nerf gun – especially if it’s Star Wars themed. Modelled loosely (it is bright orange, after all) after the crossbow wielded by Chewbacca in The Force Awakens, the Bowcaster comes complete with a holster for additional darts.

Read more about the Star Wars Nerf Chewbacca Bowcaster and our other best Star Wars toys

Buy Star Wars Nerf Chewbacca Bowcaster from Amazon

Gifts under £100 for geeks

Soul Calibur has always been a quite ludicrously entertaining fighting game, and the newest offering is their best in years. With a vast range of playable characters, the game has plenty of depth for experienced players without being intimidating for newbies. There are even some weighty options for single player games – although beating an AI is nowhere near as satisfying as repeatedly dunking on your nearest and dearest. And if you want to ratchet this gift up a notch, there’s a hefty collector’s edition available.

With a huge range of devices available the Xbox Adaptive Controller lets gamers customise the gaming system that best suits them. Designed to make gaming more accessible for players with limited mobility, it lets players plug in and map joysticks, peddles, and trackpads, it means almost every element of gameplay is customisable.

Droids just don’t come any cuter than BB-8 and toys based on droids don’t come any better than Sphero’s interactive robot model. Controlled by an app, the miniature droid rolls around your floor just like the real BB-8 (ok, we know he’s not real) rockets around the Millennium Falcon. It’s sturdy enough to take a small tumble without damage and although it won’t help you fly an X-Wing, it’s definitely a good option for a small robot friend.

A controller that lets gaming on a phone or tablet feel like using a console, the L.Y.N.X. 3 is a foldable, pocket sized adaptor, that clips onto Android devices to bring mobile gameplay closer to a traditional gaming experience. For those who are really committed to the “phone as console” feel, Mad Catz also have the L.Y.N.X. 9, which sells for a hefty £200.

Gifts under £200 for geeks

If you spend a lot of time with headphones in your ears, it’s a good idea to make sure those headphones are as comfortable as possible. And what better way to do that than have them custom made to perfectly fit your ears. Another gift that won’t require wrapping (unless you’ve managed to sneakily 3D scan your geek’s ears unbeknownst to them) Snugs Earphones makes soft silicon earbuds that perfectly fit each individual ear, and come in a range of colours. They can be used with their own headphones, or attached to ones you already know and love – so there’s no need to sacrifice sound for comfort.

LEGO brings Iron Man’s beefiest suit to the collection – and they make him as beefy as the average shelf will allow, standing at nine inches tall. The kit includes some workshop amenities, including robotic arms and a fire extinguisher – and a mini-fig Iron Man for good measure. It’s hard to be Team Cap when this bad boy is around.

Expensive gifts for geeks

A truly luxury graphics card for dedicated gamers, if you consider this as a Christmas gift you are an exceptionally generous friend and we salut you. It allows gamers to play in 4K at 60 frames per second – with an ever expanding list of games optimised for playback. It relies on a computer setup that can handle the heat, so if you’re thinking of buying it for someone make sure you know their equipped for the upgrade. And again: you’re quite ridiculously generous.

Not to get carried away but these might just be the best noise-cancelling headphones ever. Sleek, comfortable, and packed full of features, they’re a significant improvement on the last model – which was already pretty great. The noise-cancelling technology has stepped up, and these babies are designed to cancel out higher tones, meaning they do a better job of blocking speech and ambient noise.

Need more Christmas gift ideas? We’ve got you covered

Let us know your thoughts on the list. Do you have any suggestions? Let us know below.