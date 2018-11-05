Christmas Gift Guide 2018: Gifts for gardeners

Gardening is becoming more popular with all ages as we all try to make the most of whatever outside space we have.

Whether you’re choosing for a gardener with a postage stamp-sized patch of land or something more akin to a national park, we’ve got great gifts to suit any budget.

Sub £20 gifts for gardeners

You don’t generally want insects in your house – unless just for the company – but in your garden they are a very good thing. The right ones pollinate your plants and help keep your garden healthy. Encourage them into your garden with a five-star insect hotel for them to make a home in.

Every gardener needs gloves if they don’t want permanently filthy nails and fingers full of thorns. However, many gardening gloves are so thick that it’s tricky to actually do anything requiring any dexterity. These bamboo gloves are thinner than most, so they’ll still give you the required protection but also greater control.

Sub £50 gifts for gardeners

Is it likely that you’ll need a survival spade for the gardening? No. Is it likely the recipient will love having it? Absolutely. This folding shovel comes in its own neat little pouch and can be reconfigured for not only digging but sawing, hammering, cutting, picking and chopping. Also, very crucially, it opens beer bottles, which any hardworking gardener will deserve at the end of a long day.

Garden vac/leaf blower £49.99

Leaves in autumn can be absolute pain in the neck, covering your whole garden in the space of one blustery day. Make short work of them with this leaf vac/blower. If you don’t want the neighbours to hate you then we recommend vacuuming rather than blowing everything over the fence.

Read the Woodfield Garden Vac/Leaf Blower review

Sub £100 gifts for gardeners

Ikea Barbecue £90

Not just a great stop for tea lights, meatballs or a family argument, Ikea also produces some lovely garden furniture, including this slightly alien looking barbecue. Pleasingly designed, for the price it’s excellent quality.

Read the Ikea Barbecue review

Make edge-trimming much quicker and more convenient with this top notch cordless trimmer. No worrying about how far the lead is going to stretch. Just charge it up and then get your lawn looking perfect.

Sub £200 gifts for gardeners

Getting a filthy patio sparkling clean is deeply satisfying, but the effort to do it is exhausting. This Karcher push sweeper makes it a doddle, whisking away all before it and leaving your patio or path looking pristine.

An absolutely classically designed barbecue for the person in your life who loves cooking outdoors. It’s a traditional model with no electric convenience (or cheating, as some may call it), but the work required from creating your own fire is repaid in flavour.

If you only have a small lawn, you don’t want a giant mower. This neat cordless mower is ideal for a little garden and doesn’t require much storage space. Not recommended for larger gardens due to the small bin.

Money no object gifts for gardeners

Is it absurd to spend nearly £3,000 on a lawnmower? Of course it is. However, if you’ve got the funds then the thrill of watching your own robot mower chugging around keeping your garden neat with absolutely no effort from you is completely worth it.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to the self-guiding lawnmower, then this cordless one from EGO is almost as fun. You’ll have to push it yourself, but you won’t be trailing cord everywhere. One charge lasts almost an hour, which should do most gardens.

Home security is important. This external camera will give you peace of mind when you’re away. It’s very easy to set up and the image quality is excellent. Also recommended for wildlife lovers who want to know what sort of creatures are wandering around the garden after dark.

An absolute beast of a barbecue, the Charbroil Big Easy smokes, roasts and grills. Anyone who receives this is likely to become an absolute nerd about wood chips and smoking times, which is fine as long as you get to eat the results of their research.

This is one very serious strimmer, with very heavy duty blades that will make short work of tough vegetation. This isn’t for the gardener who is just looking to keep their herbaceous borders neat. This is for the garden renovator who needs to turn a wild, overgrown thicket into something a bit more manageable.

