Chris Pratt’s Endgame spoiler video is so great you’ll watch anyway

The release of Avengers: Endgame saw an unprecedented anti-spoiler offensive in a bid to prevent inconsiderate moviegoers from ruining the experience for fellow MCU fans.

However, the record breaking opening weekend must have convinced star Chris Pratt that everyone on earth must have squeezed into the theatre during those first three days.

Pratt, who plays Guardian of the Galaxy Peter “Star Lord” Quill in the epic comic book crossover, posted a pretty spoiler-ish video shot during filming. The clip, shot on Pratt’s phone, captures the never-to-be-repeated moment on set with the star-studded Avengers: Endgame cast, during what looks to be the final battle.

Beware: If you weren’t one of the people who helped the movie gross $1.2 billion worldwide on opening weekend, some spoilers lie ahead.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, this gives some major things away. First of all, right in the middle of the frame, is Chadwick Boseman, aka Black Panter. We also see Zoe Saldana in full make-up as Gamora.

Of course, those two characters were lost in the fight against Thanos. But are brought back by the time travelling exploits carried out by the Avengers in Endgame. If you haven’t seen it, you may have assumed this was going to happen, but not known it.

However, Pratt couldn’t resist. In an Instagram post caption he wrote: “I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

During the video itself Pratt says “This is a really illegal video,” while Captain America himself, Chris Evans says “big trouble!” While aiming a punch below the below.

All of all, it’s a really fun and cool moment you may not have seen otherwise and these spoilers are nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Did you see Endgame over the weekend? Did Marvel stick the landing? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.