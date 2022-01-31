 large image

Chord’s Mojo 2 looks to redefine portable sound

Chord Electronics has found its ‘Mojo’ again with the launch of the Mojo 2 DAC/headphone amplifier.

Replacing the original model that appeared on the scene nearly seven years ago, the Mojo 2 adds several new features to its repertoire including what is claimed to be a “revolutionary lossless DSP”.

The new UHD DSP is fully transparent, enabling comprehensive tone adjustments across the frequency range without degradation in sound quality. This, according to Chord, allows for unrivalled compatibility with a wide range of headphones regardless of type or sonic signature, as well as offering flexibility with different sources and digital files.

Another new feature that brings a visual change is the addition of a menu system. Navigable from a new control sphere, the menu button offers a mute function, four-setting crossfeed adjustment and a button-lock feature to use when the Mojo is in transit.

Chord Mojo 2 front display

Digital inputs have jumped to four with a new USB-C input that features alongside optical, coaxial (including dual-data for the M Scaler), and Micro USB inputs. With two 3.5mm mini-jack headphone outputs, the Mojo 2 can be used by two people at the same time, though volume for these outputs cannot be set independently.

Elsewhere, battery life has been improved thanks to a new FPGA-based charging system that brings faster charging and reduces power loss by up 75%. In general, the battery can now last over eight hours. Chord has also looked to improved its Intelligent Desktop Mode tech, with an isolated battery and PSU redesign to better support battery-free operation without compromising sound.

The audio performance of the Mojo 2 has also been enhanced, its noise-shaper offering greater depth and detail perception along with upgrades to the 4e Pulse Array DAC that brings less distortion and out-of-band noise. And by eliminating the coupling capacitors, Chord say the Mojo 2 is capable of greater neutrality.

The Mojo 2 is also compatible with the existing Poly streamer/server, which enables wireless high-res streaming and up to 2TB of solid-state storage and playback when using the microSD card slot.

The Chord Mojo 2 is available to purchase from today (31st January) for a suggested retail price of £449.

