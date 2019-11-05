Chord Electronics’ Huei phono stage now available

After being unveiled at the Munich High End Show earlier in 2019, Chord Electronics Huei phono preamp has gone on sale

Chord Electronics’ Huei (£990) is a new high-performance phono preamp that packs in both Moving Magnet (MM) and Moving Coil (MC) functionality.

Chord Electronics says the Huei is “a highly versatile, high-performance solution”, intended to integrate turntables into high-quality audio systems.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the Huei shares features and looks with the Qutest DAC, is constructed out of aircraft-grade aluminium billet and like the aforementioned Qutest, has a viewing window so you can see the preamp’s illuminated internals.

And for the first time in a Chord Electronics phono preamp, the Huei offers ultra-low-noise microprocessor control of its main features. Chord Electronics’ claims the Huei features comprehensive system compatibility, with multiple options for impedance-matching, seven-stage switchable gain and a switchable rumble filter.

The high and low-gain switching, rumble, MM/MC switching and impedance settings can be found via the colourful circular controls – or polychromatic control spheres – on the front panel.

Around the back are balanced (RCA) and unbalanced outputs (XLR) with RCA inputs. A 12V external power supply is also bundled in.

Priced at £990, the Huei phono preamp comes in a black finish, and is available to buy now.

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
