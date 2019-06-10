Chivalry 2 is the closest game you’ll get to Battle of the Bastards

Chivalry 2 is an upcoming first-person medieval battle royale game where 64 players will hack and slash their away across the battlefield until the last army’s standing.

This will be a sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, which launched back in 2012 and featured multiple game modes including Free For All, Duel and Last Team Standing.

The team behind the game, Torn Banner Studios, promised they have revamped the combat for the upcoming sequel, with swordplay to be more fluid and sound effects more immersive so you can hear every sword clang.

Torn Banner Studios took to the stage during the PC Gaming Show 2019 to reveal it’s looking to recreate the epic Game of Thrones Battle of the Bastards with Chivalry 2, which is complete with castle siege attacks, forest ambushes and village looting. You’ll even be able to continue fighting if you lose a limb or two in true Monty Python fashion.

Since this game in set in medieval times, you’ll of course get horses and catapults for your invasions, while you’ll also get a horde of weapons at your disposal, including swords, axes and bows.

The developers also confirmed you’ll be able to burn down villages and kill peasants if you’re that way inclined, so you can fulfil your life long dream of becoming Gregor Clegane. Or you can be as noble as Ned Stark – it’s totally up to you.

In fact, it looks like you’ll be allowed a lot of creative expression when at war, with the website suggesting you can throw burning chickens at enemies, catapult a corpse over a castle wall or even throw tomatoes at your foes.

The official website for Chivalry 2 also emphasises the “enhanced player expression”, boasting comprehensive character customisation while also including multiple zingers for the soliders to shout in the midst of a battle.

Chivalry 2 was confirmed to be arriving on PC via the Epic Games Store in 2020, although there was unfortunately no specific release date provided.

