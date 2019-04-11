We’re only two races in, but the 2019 Formula One season has already been choc-full of drama. With a win apiece, Mercedes duo Valterri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton currently sit at the top of the leaderboard, Ferrari new-boy Charles Leclerc looks the real deal, and Sebastian Vettel is yet to secure a place on the podium! Here’s our guide on how to catch this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

Ricciardo was victorious at the Shanghai International Circuit last year, with Bottas and (then-Ferrari driver) Kimi Raikkonen coming in second and third.

Read more: Best VPN

As ever, the main action will be taking place on Sunday. Read on for all the live stream details.

Chinese Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Alarm clocks at the ready! You’ll no doubt be thrilled to hear that the lion’s share of this weekend’s action takes place in the very, very early hours of the morning. Here’s this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday, April 12

2:45am − Chinese GP Practice One build-up

3am − Chinese GP Practice One

6:45am − Chinese GP Practice Two build-up

7am − Chinese GP Practice Two

Saturday, April 13

3:45am − Chinese GP Practice Three build-up

4am − Chinese GP Practice Three

6am − Chinese GP Qualifying build-up

7am − Chinese GP Qualifying

8:30am − The F1 Show

Sunday, April 14

5:30am − Chinese GP Pit Lane

6:30am − Chinese GP On the Grid

7:10am − THE CHINESE GRAND PRIX

9am − Chinese GP Paddock

10:30am − Full race replay

1:35pm − Full race replay

Chinese Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 3pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

Share your Chinese Grand Prix race predictions with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.