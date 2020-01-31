Chiefs vs 49ers: How to watch Superbowl 2020 on TV and online

Chiefs vs 49ers − How to tune in on Sky Sports, BBC and online

This is it. Superbowl 2020, or if you prefer, Superbowl LIV (that’s 54). It’s the Chiefs vs 49ers in one of the biggest spectacles of the year. Both teams have had impressive seasons, which makes it tricky to say who will triumph at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend. Whatever happens, this has the ingredients to be a belter.

Chiefs vs 49ers kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 11:30pm GMT Sunday night

Chiefs vs 49ers TV channel

Sky will be showing Ravens vs Titans on Sky Sports Action and BBC One. Build up on Sky starts at 10pm, while coverage on the Beeb begins on BBC Two at 11pm before switching to BBC one at 11.25pm.

How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers on TV and online

Sky subscribers can tune in on any supported device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – through the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

You are required to pay the licence fee to watch programmes on the BBC. If you’re catching the game on iPlayer you are required to sign up and create a BBC account to do so. It’s free to create an account, but iPlayer will ask if you pay the license fee before watching any content.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

There’s another way of viewing the action if you’re an NFL fan. Simply subscribe to the NFL Game Pass, and you can stream the action on Android or iOS devices, as well as on Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Amazon Fire TV, LG and Samsung smart TVs.

Sign up to NFL Game Pass

Chiefs vs 49ers − Match preview

The Chiefs go into this match as narrow favourites, but really either of these two teams could end up as Superbowl Champions come Monday morning (if you’re watching in the UK, that is).

The Chiefs came close to reaching their first Superbowl in half-a-century years in 2019, but were defeated by the New England Patriots. The appearance in the Superbowl marks their first since Superbowl IV in 1970. In Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs quite possibly have the best quarterback in the league, his running and passing ability outstanding for someone who’s only in his second season of pro-football.

Kansas has other weapons in Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill, who is inconceivably quick, and Tight End Travis Kelce who always manages to come up with an important touchdown when his team most needs it.

The San Francisco 49ers have five Superbowls to their name, the last coming in 1994. Considering where they were in the last few seasons, the 2019/20 season has seen a remarkable change in fortunes, going from a team that had a 4-12 record in the 2018 season to one that had a 13-3.

Jimmy Garropolo has spearheaded this rejuvenation, but its the 49ers defense that’s led to their charge as the NFC’s number one seed. And as the maxim goes, it’s defense that wins championships. If the 49ers can restrict the amount of time the Chiefs offense has on the field, they’ll be in a prime position to win their sixth Superbowl championship

