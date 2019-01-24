Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream: How to watch the League Cup online

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch the League Cup online

Exactly two months on from their 3-1 humbling at Wembley Stadium, Chelsea take on London rivals Tottenham for the second leg of their League Cup semi final. Man City are already through to the final after a resounding victory over Burton Albion. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Spurs somehow managed to win the first leg 1-0, thanks to a Harry Kane penalty. The Blues had plenty of the ball, but were toothless up front. Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before.

Maurizio Sarri’s side hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders over recent weeks. A series of poor results and even worse performances have left fans frustrated. Sarri has been critical of his players too, especially in the immediate aftermath of Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal last weekend.

That said, the Italian isn’t exactly helping himself by playing Chelsea’s two best players out of position, where they’re far less effective. Unfortunately for Eden Hazard, new striker Gonzalo Higuain didn’t complete his deal in time for tonight’s game.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have their own set of problems. Star striker and talisman Harry Kane is injured, as is Dele Alli. Son Heung-min is also absent, representing South Korea in the Asian Cup.

With Kane out, there’s a huge amount of pressure on backup striker Fernando Llorente’s shoulders. The Spaniard had a bit of a nightmare at Fulham last weekend, but that was likely due to a lack of sharpness rather than quality. A positive performance tonight will bring him some much-needed breathing space.

Whichever side you’re on, streaming tonight’s game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday, January 24, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm, but will only be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a rather feisty affair.

