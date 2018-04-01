Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream (2018): Watch the big Premier League match online

Chelsea are set to square off against London rivals Tottenham today, in what could prove to be a rather fiery encounter. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Two years on from the infamous ‘Battle of the Bridge’, a game in which a then-desperately poor Chelsea side − and Eden Hazard in particular − did all they could to shatter Spurs’ title dreams, the Lilywhites, trophyless since 2008, will still be hurting.

That match ended in a 2-2 draw and a mass brawl, and there are YouTube compilations dedicated to the fouls alone. In them you’ll find a stamp, an eye-gouge, and generous helping of wild lunges. An incident in which Eric Dier managed to hurt himself while trying to break Cesc Fabregas in half is particularly memorable.

In short, the game had everything a neutral could possibly hope for, and while it was difficult not to feel sorry for Mauricio Pochettino’s side on the night, the result handed the unlikeliest of Premier League titles to Leicester City.

There isn’t quite as much riding on today’s game, with both Chelsea and Tottenham a long way off top spot, but both sides are currently locked in a battle with Liverpool for Champions League qualification. Bragging rights are also very much at stake.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s undoubtedly the pick of this weekend’s football fixtures, and streaming the game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday, April 1, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 3:30pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started streaming Chelsea vs Tottenham.

All that’s left do do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what could be a very feisty affair indeed.

