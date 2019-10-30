Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United tonight − on TV and online

H0w to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight

An interesting cup draw sees Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge tonight to take on Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. United hit the Blues for four at the start of the season, but Chelsea are in far better shape than the Red Devils right now. Here’s how you can watch and stream Chelsea vs Manchester United tonight.

Chelsea vs Manchester United kick off time

The game kicks off at the slightly unusual time of 8.05pm GMT.

Chelsea vs Manchester United TV channel

Sky will be showing the match on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

How to stream Chelsea vs Manchester United − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on almost any device for no additional cost, through the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can buy a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you decide to go for the pass and haven’t signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV previously, it can take some time for channel and streaming to be accessible to you – so, make sure you sign up well in advance.

Chelsea vs Manchester United match preview

Two of the Premier League’s younger managers face off, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are looking to follow up on a weekend victory and Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea side will have the same designs.

There’s a lot of history between the two clubs, with the two managers having played against each other in the same fixture in the not too distant past.

The most recent chapter of that history, with Lampard and Solskjaer watching on from their respective technical areas, saw United beat Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season. Chelsea might feel they have a point to prove tonight as a result.

Chelsea’s current form suggests they might be able to avenge their season-opening thrashing at the hands of United. Their free-scoring play saw them beat a notoriously tough Burnley side 4-2 on Saturday and they’ve won seven games on the trot. They last tasted defeat at home to Liverpool over a month ago.

United meanwhile, are in stuttering form having only won two of their previous eight matches. Arguably things are looking up though, as both of those wins came in the last week, against Partizan Belgrade and Norwich.

Chelsea will certainly present a stiffer test for Ole’s men and United’s woes in front of goal will be a concern. Amazingly, the game against Norwich was the first time United managed to score more than one goal in a game since their opening day 4-0 trouncing of Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has been applauded for giving young players a chance in his Chelsea side, though his hands were tied to some degree due to the club’s transfer ban. He told BBC Sport that he would have given the players a chance anyway, saying: “I set out this season to see what these young boys could do… If I didn’t have a transfer ban and had opportunities to bring players in during the summer, I still would have trusted the young boys.”

With Martial returning from injury, and Rashford netting on Saturday, United’s inability to score may be some way to being remedied. Chelsea’s young players have been scoring consistently of late, with Tammy Abraham really starting to shine, alongside American import Christian Pulisic. Overall, on paper, it’s an evenly matched cup tie and an exciting prospect.

