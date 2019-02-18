Chelsea vs Man United Live Stream: How to watch The FA Cup live online

Chelsea vs Man United Live Stream: How to watch The FA Cup live on line

Chelsea take on Manchester United in a Monday night FA Cup clash, screened live on UK TV. Our guide brings you the kick-off time and how to live stream United vs Chelsea online.

Man United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup 5th Round, on Monday night with a place in the quarter finals and, perhaps, both teams’ last chance of a trophy this season on the line. United are looking to bounce back from a humbling at home to PSG in the Champions League last week, while Chelsea’s form has taken a severe hit following a promising start under Maurizio Sarri’s leadership.

Both teams have massive FA Cup pedigree, with United winning the tournament a record-equalling 12 times, while the holders Chelsea have lifted the famous old trophy eight times.

The visitors will be without attacking duo Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, meaning a likely start for Romelu Lukaku in attack. Chelsea have no such injury problems with new signing Gonzalo Higuain likely to continue in attack alongside playmaker Eden Hazard.

Chelsea vs Man United kick-off time and how to watch

Chelsea vs Man United will kick off at 7:30pm UK time on Monday night, February 18. The BBC has the rights to show the game, meaning pretty much everyone in the nation can watch this one free of charge.

The game will be televised live on BBC One and BBC One HD with coverage beginning at 7:00pm. If you can’t get to your television screen, there are a number of ways to watch the game online. Chelsea vs Manchester United will be live streamed on the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

BBC Sport website

BBC Sport app (iOS / Android)

BBC iPlayer (website / iOS / Android)

