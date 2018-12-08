Chelsea vs Man City Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

Man City are in action at Stamford Bridge this evening, where they’ll face a Chelsea team that hasn’t had the best of times of late. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Man City online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Chelsea’s outstanding start to this season took pretty much everyone by surprise, but two Premier League defeats in a fortnight have seen the Blues fall a little way behind title-chasers Man City and Liverpool.

City, meanwhile, have been formidable. Predictably so. According to reports, the Sky Blues could be excluded from next season’s Champions League due to alleged financial fair play violations. However, to the immense frustration of everyone who isn’t a City fan, their players don’t appear to have been affected by the club’s ongoing off-field issues.

Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t dropped a point in the Premier League since a draw at Anfield on the first weekend of October, but Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea will surely represent one of their toughest tests yet.

The Blues were uncharacteristically poor against Tottenham and Wolves and were punished on both occasions, so they’ll be desperate to make a big, positive statement. And in Eden Hazard, they have the most potent attacking weapon in the league, capable of running rings around any defence.

But can a backline containing David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger keep the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus quiet? If they play, the much-maligned duo will have to improve massively on recent showings.

Whichever side you’re on, Chelsea vs Man City is the pick of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures. Streaming the game could barely be easier, if you’ve got the right package. Here’s how to do it.

Chelsea vs Man City Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, December 8, and the match will be shown on TV on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. The build-up starts at 5pm.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are some quick-links to help you get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a very entertaining affair.

