Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool this afternoon − on TV and online

Chelsea vs Liverpool − Where and when to watch today’s Premier League clash

After a tough week in the Champions League for English clubs, the Premier League is back with an absolute banger of a Super Sunday showpiece. Liverpool are still sitting pretty at the top of the table while Chelsea are way down in sixth. It isn’t all bad for Lampard’s lads though – if results go their way – they could shoot up to second! Here’s your quick guide for watching Chelsea vs Liverpool this afternoon.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

Today’s huge match in the Premier League is set to kick off at 4:30pm BST.

Chelsea vs Liverpool TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights for this. Chelsea vs Liverpool is being shown on Sky Sports Football. The build-up starts at 4pm.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on almost any device for no additional cost, through the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can buy a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you decide to go for the pass and haven’t signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV previously, it can take some time for channel and streaming to be accessible to you – so, make sure you sign up well in advance.

Best Sky Sports Now TV Pass Deal Now TV Sky Sports 10 Month Pass Don't miss any of the Premier League matches this season with this exceptionally timed offer, giving you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels with a £140 saving.

Here are some useful links to get you started:

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues is a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Chelsea vs Liverpool − Match preview

Ross Barkley was Chelsea’s villain on Tuesday night, when the young Englishman lashed his late penalty high over the bar. The Blues may need some heroes to step up this Sunday though, if they’re to take anything from Liverpool side who have yet to put a foot wrong… in the Prem, anyway.

It’s five wins from five for Klopp’s reds, where Chelsea’s comparably stuttering form has not impressed. Their loss of a 2-0 lead to Premier League new boys, Sheffield United, (who came back to draw 2-2,) was particularly galling for Chelsea fans.

Last month the rivals were only separable via penalties, when they met in the UEFA Super Cup. Liverpool taking the shoot-out 5-4, where normal time had ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Chelsea’s burgeoning star, Mason Mount, won’t be available and he’s a big loss for Lampard. Rudiger and Kante are also sidelined, severely limiting the manager’s midfield options. There is a silver lining though, Callum Hudson-Odoi seems likely to return.

Liverpool are lacking their star stopper, Alisson, and his replacement, Adrian, has shown himself capable of wobbly moments. On the positive side for the reds though, Divock Origi and Naby Keita may return pending fitness tests.

It’s hard to see an injury-affected Chelsea turning the tables on Liverpool at this stage, but the blues are capable on their day and an upset is always possible. However, so is another hiding for Chelsea. They showed severe vulnerabilities on their 4-0 opening day loss to Manchester United and have continued to leak goals since.

Contributing Editor George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…