Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Premier League game online

A wounded Liverpool have a date at Stamford Bridge this evening, where they’ll face a Chelsea team that’s yet to be beaten this season. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Blues were uncharacteristically subdued in their last Premier League outing at the home of London rivals West Ham, but Maurizio Sarri’s men will be full of confidence after beating Liverpool midweek, in a game that saw Eden Hazard − arguably the best player in the world right now − dump the Reds out of the Carabao Cup with a goal worthy of winning any match.

Just days before, Virgil van Dijk had been talking about the possibility of winning the quadruple. Going into tonight’s game, Jürgen Klopp’s men are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table. However, the pressure’s on, with Man City and Chelsea just two points behind them.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s the pick of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, and streaming the game could barely be easier, if you’ve got the right package. Here’s how to do it.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday, September 29, and the match will be shown on TV on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. The build-up starts at 5pm.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are some quick-links to help you get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a very entertaining affair.

