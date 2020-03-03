It’s the biggest tie of the round. Chelsea vs Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup is a real head-turner of a fixture and our guide tells you everything you need to know to tune in, on any device, and watch the game for free.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

For UK viewers, the match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT.

For US viewers, the game gets underway at 2:45pm ET, or 11:45am PT.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on BBC One or, alternatively, the match can be streamed using BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the game wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access BBC iPlayer where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Chelsea vs Liverpool match preview

Liverpool suffered the first loss of their 2019/20 Premier League campaign at the weekend, taking a 3-0 hammering away at Watford, despite dominating possession of the ball. The result didn’t harm Liverpool’s unassailable lead to any notable extent and they will still take the league title, but the loss did take relieve Arsenal fans who won’t see the club’s “invincible” season reproduced by the Merseysiders.

Now, Jurgen Klopp’s men will hope to bounce back against Chelsea in the the Cup, but the Blues present a real threat, despite inconsistent recent form.

Chelsea have lost two of their last four matches in all competitions, taking a heavy home defeat to Bayern Munich and shipping two goals to lose at home to Manchester United earlier in February. Blues fans will more fondly remember mid-February’s win over Tottenham and the club’s latest result – a 2-2 away draw against Bournemouth – left fans relieved as they saw the blues come back from being two goals down. Marcos Alonso scored twice to bag Chelsea a point.

Despite their own loss last weekend, Liverpool will enter the match as favourites due to Chelsea’s patchy form. Chelsea have home advantage though and will be looking to deny Liverpool further routes to silverware. It’s well worth tuning in on BBC One, or BBC iPlayer, this evening.

