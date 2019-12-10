Chelsea vs Lille Live Stream — How to watch the Champions League tonight on any device

Chelsea vs Lille: Chelsea currently sit third in the Champions League’s Group H. They’re equal on points with Valencia and way ahead of group strugglers, Lille. However, their match against Lille tonight is absolutely crucial to their qualification for the knockout stage. Our guide tells you how you can watch the game on any device.

The away tie was a reasonably closely contested affair, with Chelsea winning 2-1 in Lille. The French side can no longer qualify, but will surely relish the opportunity to upset Chelsea on their home turf.

With things so close between Valencia and Chelsea in the group, the blues may also need Ajax to do them a favour tonight and defeat the Spanish side in other Group H fixture taking place this evening.

Chelsea vs Lille kick-off time — When does the match start?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight, at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Lille TV Channel — What channel is the match on?

BT Sport currently has the rights to all Champions League matches. The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate as a result.

Chelsea vs Lille Live Stream — How to watch the game online wherever you are

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Chelsea vs Lille match preview

In the reverse fixture it took a series of remarkable saves from Kepa, in the Chelsea net, to earn the blues all three points. So, while Lille don’t look competitive in terms of the group places, they were competitive on the pitch.

Goals from Willian and English starlet Tammy Abraham sealed the result. Abraham has been in fine form this season and Chelsea fans will hope he can find the net again this evening.

In their last game, Chelsea could have sealed qualification with a win over Valencia. Instead, they drew 2-2, thanks to a late equaliser for the Spanish team.

Chelsea struggled for a result in their most recent fixture too, taking a beating away at Goodison Park, where interim Everton manager Duncan Ferguson inspired the toffees to an unexpected 3-1 win.

The wind has been taken out of Chelsea’s sails then, heading into this Champions League fixture. But, on paper, they should still have enough quality to win out this evening. Frank Lampard will doubtless have been working to re-focus his team since their galling loss and we will see how successful he has been this evening.

Chelsea’s response to a loss will be an interesting measure of the team’s character, especially in such a crucial game. Yes, Lille aren’t the most frightening side in prospect, but the points are vital and the French side ran Chelsea very close last time out. Blues fans will also be hoping that Ajax can do them a favour and beat Valencia in the other Group H fixture.

