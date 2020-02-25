Chelsea vs Bayern Munich − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

We have a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final to look forward to this evening, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich set to face off in this competition for the first time in eight years. The German giants, of course, were beaten on their own turf on that occasion, thanks to a heroic performance from Didier Drogba, who first grabbed a late equaliser to send the tie to extra time, then scored the winning penalty when the game went all the way to a shootout. We can’t promise penalties tonight, but here’s hoping for just as much drama. Here’s how to tune in to Chelsea vs Bayern Munich tonight, no matter where you are.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 3pm Eastern Time or 12pm Pacific Time.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Chelsea vs Bayern Munich is being shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. You can catch the build-up from 7pm GMT.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

New BT Sport No Contract Monthly Pass BT Sports No Contract Monthly Pass Watch sport when you want and opt out when you don't. The BT Sports new, no contract monthly pass allows you the flexibility to subscribe to the sports you want and stop and start during off-peak seasons. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich − Match preview

Chelsea scraped through their group by the skin of their teeth, their controversial home draw with Ajax, who in one fell swoop had both centre-backs sent off and a penalty awarded against them, ultimately proving decisive.

Bayern Munich, by contrast, dominated their group. They recorded six wins out of six, and they currently lead the Champions League charts for goals scored − with Robert Lewandowksi the competition’s joint-leading scorer.

Fellow forward Serge Gnabry had a field day the last time he played in London, bagging four against Tottenham back in October. Will he put another rival to his former club to the sword tonight?

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …