Where to watch Chelsea vs Ajax tonight – on TV and online

Where to watch Chelsea vs Ajax tonight – on TV or via a live stream

When these two teams faced off back in October, in their third Champions League Group H match, only Michy Batshuayi’s 86th minute goal separated them. Now Ajax are coming to Stamford Bridge, looking to avenge that defeat. Here’s how you can watch and live stream Chelsea vs Ajax tonight.

Another tense moment in the reverse fixture saw an Ajax goal ruled out by VAR in the first half. Ajax fans and players were aggrieved following what was a marginal offside call. Chelsea’s midfield powerhouse, N’Golo Kante, will return for this fixture, and that will doubtless give the Blues a big boost.

Chelsea and Ajax both currently have six points in Group H, with Valencia below them on four, and Lille bottom with a single point.

Chelsea vs Ajax kick-off time

The game kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 8pm GMT.

Chelsea vs Ajax TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK, and Chelsea vs Ajax is being shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Ajax − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream Chelsea vs Ajax, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Chelsea vs Ajax − Match preview

Chelsea have a 100% win record against Dutch opponents in the Champions League. Though that stat only spans three games, Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea side will be hoping that it’s a record they can extend.

They beat struggling Watford 2-1 at the weekend but suffered a 2-1 loss of their own last Wednesday against Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford scoring twice.

Ajax are flying high in the Dutch Eredivisie at the minute. They beat PEC Zwolle 4-2 away from home on Friday and sit top of the table, six points clear of AZ Alkmaar.

Chelsea’s league form makes a home victory seem likely, but it would be unwise to write Ajax off, especially after their Champions League heroics last year.

