Chelsea and Leicester face off at Stamford Bridge today, in Frank Lampard’s first home Premier League game as Chelsea manager. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Leicester this afternoon, including full live stream details.

In the opposite dugout will be former Chelsea reserve team manager Brendan Rodgers, a man who, ironically, probably would have been perfect for the role that Lampard now occupies. This Leicester squad has enormous potential, and the Foxes will surely be licking their lips at the prospect of facing the Blues after their capitulation at Old Trafford last weekend and gruelling 120-minute Super Cup tie against Liverpool in Istanbul midweek.

Many are expecting Leicester to challenge Chelsea for a place in the top six at the end of the season, but both sides will fancy their chances today.

Chelsea vs Leicester: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream details

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm BST and the game kicking off at 4:30pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a Now TV pass from just £8.99. Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to live stream Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. BullGuard Internet Security Keeping you safe on the internet for the next three years, signing up to Bullguard VPN's three-year package right now will also save you a swift 50% for your troubles.

If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deal Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports How would you like like to save nearly a third off your Sky Sports subscription? Stream football, rugby and cricket to your hearts content, all while pocketing a swift £110 for your troubles.

