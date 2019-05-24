Check your PC is ready for Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers with the all-new benchmark

After revealing an abundance of new details for Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers, Square Enix has released an official benchmark for the upcoming expansion.

Last night saw the publisher hold an extensive presentation to fans watching around the world to spill the beans on Shadowbringers and many of the things that await players in July.

This included a detailed glimpse at the Hrothgar and Viera, two distinct, gender-locked races launching alongside this expansion. The latter are the bunny girls you might recognise from Final Fantasy 12.

We also caught a glimpse at the expansion’s new zones, class changes and overhauls to the user interface many fans have been waiting for. Dancer and Gunbreaker are the two new jobs this time around.

Related: E3 2019 latest news and announcements

As far as expansions go, Square Enix isn’t holding back with Shadowbringers, and that much can be seen with the fully-fledged benchmark now available on PC.

Free to download, the benchmark allows you to adjust graphics settings exactly like you would in the full experience, finding the sweet spot for your gaming rig.

After this, you’ll be free to create a character from any race of your choosing to star in the demo, although I went for Viera to unleash my inner bunny girl. Don’t judge me…

Once your character is created and settings are adjusted, you’ll be taken through a series of scenes from Shadowbringers while measuring performance, loading times and visual quality.

At the end of the presentation you’ll be rewarded with a score and all the statistics you’ll need to determine if your rig is ready for Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox 2

Chances are, it will be. FF14 isn’t the most demanding title in the world, with our PC pulling an average of 77 frames per second at 1440p with everything cranked up to max settings.

You can download the benchmark here. It’s easy to set up, simply unzip the completed file to your desired folder and launch from there.

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers is due to launch on July 2, 2019 for PS4, Mac and PC. We’ll have more content coming on Trusted Reviews in the coming weeks.