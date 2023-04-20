Check out this gorgeous reinvention of the classic Pokémon games

A pixel artist has reimagined the classic Pokémon Red and Blue games in the style of Octopath Traveler, and it’s glorious.

Thanks to pixel artist Dott, the world now has a look at what Pokémon Red and Blue would look like reimagined in the ‘HD-2D’ style of a game like Octopath Traveler. Put simply, it’s an absolutely gorgeous rendition of these classic games that still retains the trademark pixel art look Pokémon Red and Blue are known for in the modern style of games like Octopath Traveler, among others.

Take a look at the walkthrough of Pallet Town remade in what Dott’s calling the ‘HD-2D’ style below. You’ll see that same familiar layout with a lot of familiar pixel-art assets remade in glorious 3D but with a perspective that still retains the original games’ essential 2D feel. Octopath Traveler made many headlines thanks to its iconic look that was beautiful on Nintendo Switch as much as it was on a gaming PC, and the same can now be said of Pokémon.

According to Dott, this is all running in Unreal Engine 5, bringing some of the latest graphical tech to what are now decades-old games. However, we wouldn’t get too excited just yet, as this isn’t a playable game you can download, unfortunately. Right now, this is just a piece of art, a gorgeous one to be sure, but it’s not something you can actually get your hands on and play yourself.

Unfortunately, outside of enterprising modders trying to turn this tech demo into something more full-featured and actually playable, this take on Pokémon probably won’t ever exist as an actual video game. This is very much Square Enix style running on Epic tech, so Nintendo probably won’t be releasing anything like this, considering the brand’s firm grip on its IP and what’s done with it. Nonetheless, we can dream, of course.

Either way, make sure to check out Dott’s YouTube channel where he takes this HD-2D style and brings it to other classic games outside of Pokémon, too, like Final Fantasy Tactics, Terranigma, and more.