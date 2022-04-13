Check out these impressive images from the latest Shot on iPhone competition

Apple has unveiled the winners of its latest Shot on iPhone competition and we have to say some of the crowned images are seriously impressive.

Focussing on macro shots taken with either the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, the competition aimed to find 10 winning snaps that would be displayed across Apple’s social networks and possibly on billboards or in Apple Store locations.

The campaign ties into the new macro photography skills that were included with the two Pro versions of the iPhone 13 when they were released late last year. This is the first time we’ve seen a dedicated macro mode on the iPhone, and it lets you get up closer to subjects and keep large amounts of detail in images.

All the 10 winning images play into the skills of macro photography. They showcase detail and have an almost mystical feel. Some images require a little thought to work out what the object is. They’re all impressive though, especially when you think they came from a smartphone.

Photo by Guido Cassanelli

The winners were chosen by a selection of judges, which included photographer and YouTuber Peter McKinnon, urban photographer Yik Keat Lee and National Geographic Explorer Anand Varma. All the images included in this article make up the selection of winners.

Photo by Abhik Mondal

The above image, shot by Abhik Mondal, showcases one of the skills of macro photography – how to get really close to a subject and still pull out plenty of detail. The photographer said: “One day, during a regular evening walk, I went to a grocery store, where I noticed a bouquet of flowers. This beautiful sunflower caught my attention with its intricate details, including the presence of contrasting colors from the center toward the edge of the petals.”

You can see a few more of the winners below, with all the images available to view on Apple’s site.

Photo by Ashley Lee