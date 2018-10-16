Cheapest Xbox One X with Black Ops 4 Bundle, Half Price LEGO Unikitty Party Set, Plus More Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Xbox One X with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Forza Horizon 4, State of Decay 2 and Forza Motorsport 7

With the recent release of the fantastic Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Amazon has updated its Xbox One X bundles to feature the game. Following the same structure of recent Xbox One X bundles, you can now get the console with four games included for just a fraction of the usual price (saving you £130.78).

2. Overcooked 2

Haphazard cooking might not sound like a suitable premise for a game but Overcooked 2 knocks it out of the park. The frantic sequel to 2016’s smash hit adds even more features to the kitchen, turning great co-op action on its head. Physical copies of the game have now dropped to their lowest price yet, so there’s never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about.

3. LEGO Unikitty Party Set

Any LEGO fans will know the struggle of trying to convince their wallet to cough up more money for another set. Luckily, there’s no such trouble here – giving you a 50% discount right off the bat and costing you just £15 for the Unikitty Party Set. You can’t ask for much fairer than that.

4. Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch)

On the topic of parties (I swear this wasn’t a planned theme), did you know that you can now get the brilliant Super Mario Party on Nintendo Switch for under £40? Base is offering the lowest price around right now for the latest iteration in the Mario Party series but don’t delay, the deal won’t be around forever.