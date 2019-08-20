Amazon is launching some early end of summer deals and the Philips 65PUS7304/12 is now down to £919.99.

Buy: Philips 65PUS7304/12 TV Now £919.99 (save £380.01)

Pssst, did you know Amazon is soon to be bringing us some mega deals in its End of Summer Sale? Well, turns out the retailer is already treating us to a few early savings and we think this Philips TV, usually retailing at £1,300, is not to be missed.

With a massive saving of £380.01, get nearly 30% off the 2019/20 Philips 65-inch 65PUS7304/12 TV at its cheapest price yet.

Delivering a crisp, 4K Ultra HD picture, the Philips 65PUS7304/12 Smart TV promises an incredible picture, from authentic, vivid colours to perfectly balanced contrast to ensure you truly see all the details. The P5 Picture Perfect Engine also works ceaselessly to showcase a smooth, focused image even when the scene is action-packed, or you’re watching a particularly fast-paced football match. Add into the mix Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and you can expect a truly cinematic experience.

Perhaps the highlight feature of the Philips 65PUS7304/12 65-inch TV, enjoy three panels of lights that will completely transform how you watch TV forever. It won’t just implement watching either. Ambilight mirrors the colour palette on your screen to create an even more immersive experience and can work similarly when playing games on your TV or syncing up and moving to the music playing.

Smart equipped, benefit from this Android TV set-up and utilise the built-in Google Assistant to completely forego remote controls altogether. A downside of this is you can’t access all apps. Enjoy favourites like Netflix and Prime Video, but you won’t be able to use All4, ITV Hub and some other catch-up apps. If you’re more Amazon Alexa inclined, this TV is also compatible with the likes of the Echo.

A stunning TV that delivers a pretty picture, really there’s not much more you could ask for, especially when it’s reduced by £380 in one of Amazon’s early End of Summer Sale deals.

