There’s a £30 price drop on the latest generation of AirPods with the sparkly new Wireless Charging Case.

Buy: Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case for £169 (down from £199)

Priced as £199 on the official Apple Store, you can now pick up the latest generation of Apple AirPods and the nifty new Wireless Charging Case for just £169. With the default foregoing the brand new case and costing £159, you’re essentially paying just £10 difference for all the perks of this new technology.

A £30 price drop, the AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case is Amazon’s cheapest listed price yet and a not too shabby saving on one of the most popular pairs of ear buds out there.

The music need never stop with Apple’s second generation of its dive into wireless headgear. The AirPods now have a sense for exactly when to be switched on, automatically turning on when in your ear and connecting instantly to your device. It goes without saying the AirPods can now even more seamlessly hop between devices, allowing you to listen on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

With two times faster speeds, the AirPods H1 headphone chip also performs on delivering higher quality sound, syncing up closely with gaming and filtering out background noise when you’re in a call.

The new wireless charging case makes it that much easier to keep the beat going with the compatibility to lie your case on a charging mat and soak up the juice. Aside from being ideal, this brings your playback right up to 24 hours of non-stop listening, whether a podcast or music, with just 15 minutes of your AirPods in your charging case giving them a new 3-hour lease of life.

A perfect duo, really it would be wrong to purchase the AirPods without the optimal Wireless Charging Case. And now only £10 dearer than the default £159 AirPods with non-wireless charging case, it would be rude not to at Amazon’s lowest price yet.

