Prime members can now snap up an array of amazing deals in the run up to Amazon Prime Day 2019, the first of which is a substantial saving on the Blink XT home security camera.

Tick more than one box by expanding your smart home ecosystem with even more gadgets to play with, and up the security of your home too.

Pick up the Blink XT home security camera for just £49.99 in this early Prime Day deal and you’ll be buying it for half the price, reduced from £99.99.

Best Blink XT Home Security Camera Deal Blink XT Home Security Camera System 1-Camera Kit With a built-in motion sensor that will send alerts straight to your smartphone, able to capture 720p HD video, get on top of your home security and add this stellar gadget into your smart home ecosystem.

Able to build your Blink XT security camera system to include up to ten cameras, it goes without saying that the device is built to survive both indoors and outdoors. With its weatherproof design, the Blink XT camera will give you all the angles you need to safely monitor your home.

Recording in a 720p HD resolution, sitting just below the lens of the camera itself is a motion detector. With the clue in the name, this feature will sense any movement in its line of 110-degree sight. When it does, the camera sends a notification to your phone, along with the video captured and audio so you can always keep an eye on what’s going on even when you’re out and about.

Compatible across all major operating systems — Apple, Android and Fire — you can pull up the Blink app at any time for live feeds into your home.

Equipped with two lithium batteries and propriety chip technology, the Blink XT battery life is long lasting, spanning over two years before you even have to think about replacing anything.

A nifty little gadget that may go a long way to making you feel safer, why not pick up the Blink XT home security camera today at its lowest price yet of just under £50?

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.

