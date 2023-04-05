Cheaper storage is finally coming to Xbox Series X

A new, cheaper storage expansion option is reportedly coming to Xbox Series X thanks to Western Digital.

Xbox Series X isn’t like PS5 in the sense that you can directly upgrade its internal storage via an SSD of your own choosing. When it comes to Xbox, if you don’t want to make use of a slower external storage solution, you’re going to need to buy a storage expansion card for your Xbox. However, the only current option is the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion card which comes in a couple of different sizes.

That looks to be changing soon, though. Leaked by US retailer Best Buy, Western Digital seems to be prepping its own WD Black Xbox storage expansion cards. While the listing was quickly pulled down, Western Digital’s WD Black C50 1TB card is apparently set to retail for $179.99 (approximately £143), making it $40 (roughly £32) cheaper than Seagate’s 1TB expansion card. While this is a win, there’s a little more to the story.

If you hop on Amazon, you can find a standard 1TB hard drive for about $40. Why’s next-gen console storage so expensive, you ask? Well, PS5 and Series X rely on some of the latest and greatest in-storage tech, so even for PS5 where you can simply buy an SSD directly and install it yourself, you’re still going to be paying at least $120 for a 1TB drive. However, $120 for 1TB is still a lot less than $180 for 1TB, which makes the new Xbox storage expansion card still feel overpriced.

The problem here is only worsened by how much space games take up nowadays. It’s not unusual for a single game to take up 100GBs, 200GBs, or more worth of space, so paying $180 for a drive that might only hold 5-10 games can be tough to justify, especially when a Series X itself will only run you $500. Point being that while cheaper is always better, WD’s upcoming Series X storage expansion card still probably isn’t as cheap as it should be.

Nonetheless, if you’re looking to upgrade your Series X’s storage, it may well be worth waiting for this new storage expansion card and saving a few dollars.