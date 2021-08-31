 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus could be planning cheaper OnePlus Buds Pro

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Having just created its best wireless earphones yet in the OnePlus Buds Pro, the brand might just be weighing up a move into more affordable ANC waters.

That’s the word according to Twitter tipster Max Jambor, who claims that OnePlus is working on “some set of Lite edition of the Buds Pro”. Said affordable buds would still pack active noise cancellation (ANC), but would cost less than the £139 / $150 the company currently charges for the OnePlus Buds Pro.

We don’t have any indication as to how much these cut-price Buds Pro would cost, exactly, but we can take a rough guess. If the OnePlus Buds Pro cost £139 / $150, and the ANC-less OnePlus Buds cost £79 / $79, then it’s a safe bet the new set will cost somewhere in the region of £100 / $100.

Adding an extra sense of frisson to such a price point would be the potential for a direct scrap between OnePlus and the company its co-founder Carl Pei set-up, Nothing. The Nothing Ear (1) launched for £99 / $99, and impressed us almightily in the process.

You might like…

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s next ANC earbuds to launch in 2022?

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s next ANC earbuds to launch in 2022?

Of course, such a price would also be less than half the price of Apple’s market leader, the AirPods Pro.

This fresh OnePlus tip comes on the eve of the launch of the Buds Pro, which we found to be surprisingly feature-packed and great-sounding for the price. The question is, what can OnePlus possibly trim from the package without compromising those qualities?

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.