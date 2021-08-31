OnePlus could be planning cheaper OnePlus Buds Pro

Having just created its best wireless earphones yet in the OnePlus Buds Pro, the brand might just be weighing up a move into more affordable ANC waters.

That’s the word according to Twitter tipster Max Jambor, who claims that OnePlus is working on “some set of Lite edition of the Buds Pro”. Said affordable buds would still pack active noise cancellation (ANC), but would cost less than the £139 / $150 the company currently charges for the OnePlus Buds Pro.

We don’t have any indication as to how much these cut-price Buds Pro would cost, exactly, but we can take a rough guess. If the OnePlus Buds Pro cost £139 / $150, and the ANC-less OnePlus Buds cost £79 / $79, then it’s a safe bet the new set will cost somewhere in the region of £100 / $100.

Adding an extra sense of frisson to such a price point would be the potential for a direct scrap between OnePlus and the company its co-founder Carl Pei set-up, Nothing. The Nothing Ear (1) launched for £99 / $99, and impressed us almightily in the process.

Of course, such a price would also be less than half the price of Apple’s market leader, the AirPods Pro.

This fresh OnePlus tip comes on the eve of the launch of the Buds Pro, which we found to be surprisingly feature-packed and great-sounding for the price. The question is, what can OnePlus possibly trim from the package without compromising those qualities?